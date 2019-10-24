Modern Love Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Modern Love Trailer: Tina Fey and John Slattery Go on the Least Fun Date Ever

Amazon Prime is still infatuated with Modern Love: The streamer has renewed the romantic anthology series for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by the New York Times column of the same name, the half-hour drama explores “love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms,” per the official synopsis. The first season debuted last Friday, Oct. 18, with eight standalone episodes and a star-studded cast that featured Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada), Tina Fey (30 Rock), John Slattery (Mad Men), Dev Patel (The Newsroom), Catherine Keener (Kidding), Andy Garcia (Ballers), Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror), Brandon Victor Dixon (Power) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag), among others. John Carney (Once, Sing Street) serves as writer, director and executive producer.

“Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth — every episode touches the heart in a different way. We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from Modern Love.”

Modern Love Season 2 is slated to premiere in 2020. TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup.

Are you excited for more Modern Love stories? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the show!