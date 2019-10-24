Arrow Series Finale Title Revealed — Along With Final Page of the Script

RELATED STORIES Legacies Recap: Friday Night Frights (Plus, What's Up With Sebastian?)

The Arrowverse‘s flagship series will fade out in early 2020… with a series finale titled “Fadeout.”

Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim, who penned the episode with showrunner Beth Schwartz, revealed the title page on Twitter on Thursday night. In fact, he also shared the very final page of the script — which, alas/quite cheekily, has been redacted save for the final two words of stage direction: “Of possibility….”

During an Aug. 4 sit-down with TVLine, Guggenheim shared that a month prior, a new way to end Arrow‘s eight-year run had dawned on him. “I came out of meditation one morning and I had the whole last scene — and it’s a brand-new scene,” he said. It would, however, take some doing to make it happen. “There are a lot of logistical hurdles that have to be crossed in order to shoot that scene,” he said at the time. “It’s not like we can just film it tomorrow.”

Guggenheim went on to say that if said logistics could not be overcome, he will share the script pages for what might have been.

Arrow kicked off its eighth and final, 10-episode season on Oct. 15. The series’ eighth episode, airing Jan. 14 of next year, will serve as Part 4 of the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. The penultimate hour, by my math, will serve as the backdoor pilot for the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy Rodgers and Juliana Harkavy.

