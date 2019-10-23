Punky Brewster's Ex-Husband Is Freddie Prinze Jr. in Peacock Sequel

Punky Brewster apparently grew up to be all that, given that Freddie Prinze Jr. will be playing her ex-husband in the sequel pilot for NBC Universal’s upcoming Peacock streaming service.

As first reported back in June, Soleil Moon Frye will be reprising her title role from the late-’80s sitcom, playing Punky as a single mother of three who trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self. Frye will also serve as an executive producer on the project, along with original series creator David Duclon. Streaming Services Guide: Prices, Content and More

FPJ will recur as Punky’s ex-husband Travis, a working musician who, despite being in and out of town, remains a great dad to his and Punky’s kids — and also has some lingering chemistry with his onetime missus.

Prinze Jr.’s previous on-camera TV credits include his eponymous ABC sitcom, Boston Legal and Season 8 of 24. He also was the original father of The CW’s Nancy Drew, but eventually replaced with Scott Wolf.

Peacock’s other planned original/”original” fare includes a Saved by the Bell revival, the third season of A.P. Bio, the second Psych movie, Dr. Death (based on the podcast), a reboot of the Showtime drama Queer as Folk, and an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. The service will launch in April 2020.