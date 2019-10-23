TVLine Items: 'Robert Mueller' Cast in Mini, Grey's Star Visits Power and More

CBS Studios’ upcoming limited series about former FBI director James Comey has found its Robert Mueller: Peter Coyote (Law & Order: LA, The 4400) will play the special counsel, our sister site Deadline reports.

The untitled project is based on Comey’s bestselling memoir A Higher Loyalty, which details his stint as FBI director, from overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation to looking into possible ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, as well as Comey’s eventual firing by President Trump.

The cast also includes Emmy winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom, Godless) as Comey, Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes) as President Trump, Holly Hunter (Top of the Lake, Saving Grace) as former acting attorney general Sally Yates, Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as acting FBI director Andrew McCabe and Jennifer Ehle (A Gifted Man) as Comey’s wife Patrice. The four-episode limited series is expected to air on either Showtime or CBS All Access, or both.

* Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams will appear in this Sunday’s episode of Power as Kadeem, who is LaKeisha’s ex-lover and the father of her son, Cash, EW.com reports.

* Sarah Snook (Succession), Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49) and David Costabile (Billions) have all booked single-episode roles in AMC’s untitled episodic anthology set 15 years in the future, where science has developed a test that “unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is.”

* Sean Pertwee (Gotham) will guest-star on Prodigal Son as Detective Owen Shannon, who once fiercely interrogated a young Bright, TVInsider.com reports.

* Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, the Late Night host’s first stand-up comedy special, begins streaming Tuesday, Nov. 5 on Netflix. Watch a trailer:

* Epix has released a trailer for Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes’ upcoming limited series Belgravia, which explores the secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th century.

