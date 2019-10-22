TVLine Items: Y&R Vet Exits, Riverdale Casts Fred's Brother and More

There’s a shake-up in Genoa City: Daniel Goddard, who plays Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless, is exiting the CBS daytime soap.

“It’s with a heavy [heart] that I share the news that I will no longer be part of the cast of The Young and the Restless,” Goddard wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “I’m as shocked & gutted as [you are]. I’m forever grateful for my 13 [years] in the Y&R family but sadly it seems that without Neil & Lily… there just is no Cane.”

Goddard first joined the soap in 2007. Four years later, his character was killed off, but after viewers protested, it was revealed that the victim was actually Cane’s twin brother.

* Riverdale has cast Ryan Robbins (Arrow, Sacred Lies) in the recurring role of Fred Andrews’ younger brother Frank, our sister site Deadline reports. Living in the shadow of his beloved brother, Frank joined the Army to find his own identity, and now is haunted and in need of a home after three tours of duty.

* Prodigal Son has tapped Meagan Good (Minority Report) to recur as Colette Swanson, an FBI agent and criminal profiler who worked with Bright while he was at the Bureau, per Deadline. The two share a mutual distrust of each other.

* HBO Max has picked up the travel docuseries Birth, Wedding, Funeral, in which each episode will immerse viewers in a different country by exploring their cultures through the lens of the three universal rituals — births, weddings and funerals. The series concept was created by legendary journalist Dan Rather, Maro Chermayeff and Jeff Dupre, and counts Lisa Ling among its executive producers.

* Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock, Two and a Half Men) has joined the Showtime drama pilot Yellowjackets, about a team of high school girls’ soccer players who survive a plane crash in the Ontario wilderness, our sister site Variety reports. Lynskey will play one of the survivors, who is on a mission to reclaim her life 25 years later, while also trying to keep her darkest secrets safe.

