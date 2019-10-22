RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race Ordered at VH1 — Which Queens Are Returning?

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race UK Gets Stateside TV Premiere Date on Logo

RuPaul’s Drag Race is reaching for the stars. VH1 has greenlit a celebrity edition of the long-running reality competition series, TVLine has learned, which is set to debut sometime in 2020. The four-episode event series, titled RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race, will pair 12 celebrities (that’s three celebs per episode) with fan-favorite Drag Race contestants as they vie for the inaugural title of “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar.”

And Mama Ru is bringing out the big guns to help drag up these celebs. Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo are all confirmed to appear.

“Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are,” RuPaul said in a statement. “I can’t wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!”

VH1 recently renewed original-flavor Drag Race for a 12th season, while also ordering a fifth installment of All Stars. In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on WOW Presents Plus and Logo.

What are your thoughts on RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race? And which famous famous are you hoping to see on the runway? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.