Good Christian Bitches Reboot in Development at The CW (Again!)

GCB Reboot
Courtesy of ABC

Don’t stop praying for a GCB reboot just yet: A new take on Kim Gatlin’s novel Good Christian Bitches is in development at The CW.

Per our sister site Deadline, the hour-long adaptation would move the story to high school, focusing on a prestigious private Christian academy in Dallas. When the new girl on campus — the atheist daughter of a minister — unintentionally gets entangled with three good Christian girls who blame her for ruining their lives, a war that “stokes the student body’s social divides” breaks out.

Gatlin’s semi-autobiographical book was first adapted at ABC, where it ran under the title GCB for one season in 2012. That version of the series followed Gatlin’s book more closely: Leslie Bibb (The League) starred as Amanda Vaughn, a recently widowed mother of two who moved back to the affluent Dallas neighborhood where she grew up, seeking a fresh start.

Jordon Nardino, who co-produced GCB, will write and exec-produce this new take on the source material, while Darren Star and Aaron Kaplan (both of whom worked on GCB) also will serve as EPs.

And if this all feels a little familiar, that’s because The CW put a different GCB reboot into development in November 2018. That project, which would have followed the clergy and parishioners at a hip church in Austin, ultimately did not move forward at the network.

Would you watch this new version of Good Christian Bitches? Tell us in the comments below!

