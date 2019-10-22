American Horror Story Hits 100: Who Has Appeared in the Most Episodes?

It may feel like only yesterday that the Harmons first welcomed us into their Murder House, but here’s the sobering truth: Wednesday’s episode of American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, 10/9c) marks the franchise’s 100th episode.

Naturally, this major milestone has us feeling a little nostalgic, especially for the show’s ever-revolving stable of familiar faces. But which actor do we think of first when we talk about American Horror Story? Does Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, which has somehow managed to reinvent itself nine times in just as many years, really have a “star”?

To satisfy our curiosity, we took stock of which actors have poured their blood, sweat and fears into the highest number of AHS episodes — and not unlike the results of the Seven Wonders trial, our findings were rather illuminating.

A few interesting observations: Not only is this list predominately made up of women (only two men managed to crack the Top 10), but only one performer on the list has been seen in AHS: 1984 thus far. (Disclaimer: This list is based on the number of episodes in which a given actor appeared prior to Wednesday’s milestone hour. If they were series regulars, but didn’t actually show up in a particular episode, it doesn’t count.)

