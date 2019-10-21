The Moodys: Fox's Christmas Miniseries Reveals First Photo, Sets Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES The Resident EP on How That Episode 4 Dream Will Affect Mina and AJ

Fox invites you to spend Christmas with The Moodys in early December.

A remake of the Aussie miniseries A Moody Christmas, Fox’s six-episode “holiday event series” follows a tight-knit but slightly dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. From break-ups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing his/her own eccentricities… and hiding secrets from the others.

The Moodys will air across three nights on Wednesday, Dec. 4, Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 10, airing back-to-back episodes each night starting at 9/8c.

The cast includes Denis Leary (Rescue Me) and Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) as family patriarch Sean Sr. and his wife Ann; Jay Baruchel (Man Seeking Woman) as Sean Jr., the oldest sibling and “screw-up” still living at home with his parents; Chelsea Frei (Sideswiped) as Bridget, the middle sister and the “overachiever”; and Francois Arnaud (Midnight, Texas) as the youngest of the siblings and “creative one.”

Rounding out the ensemble are Maria Gabriela de Faria (Deadly Class), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Kevin Bigley (Sirens), Gerry Dee, Ulka Simone Mohanty (Nina’s World) and Megan Park (The Secret Life of the American Teenager).