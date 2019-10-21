The Crown Season 3 Trailer: The Times Are A-Changin' for Queen Elizabeth

RELATED STORIES The Crown: Gillian Anderson Confirmed to Play Margaret Thatcher in Season 4

The Queen of England, faced with a generation of unruly hippies? Oh, dear.

Netflix’s Queen Elizabeth II drama The Crown (finally) returns for Season 3 on Sunday, Nov. 17 — with Oscar winner Olivia Colman taking over the lead role from Claire Foy — and in the new trailer above, Elizabeth looks even stuffier and more old-fashioned than usual as the UK enters the swinging ’60s, with long-haired protestors clamoring for change in the streets. (The sorrowful cover of Bob Dylan’s classic “The Times They Are A-Changin'” helps set the mood as well.)

The tumult has Liz looking inward, too: “This country was still great when I came to the throne,” the monarch observes sadly. “All that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart.” But her sister Princess Margaret — now played by Helena Bonham Carter — won’t hear that kind of talk, insisting that the monarchy helps “paper over the cracks” of a fractured society.

There are hints that Liz and Margaret’s familiar sisterly feud continues as well, though, along with our first looks at Outlander‘s Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor (Ripper Street) as a grown-up Prince Charles, who bristles at the restrictions that a royal life places on him… and on his love life with a certain Camilla Parker Bowles. But he doesn’t get any sympathy from dear old mum: “We have all made sacrifices and repressed who we are,” she declares, adding, “It is not a choice. It is a duty.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Season 3 of The Crown, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.