Ratings: Supergirl Eyes Lows, While Batwoman Stabilizes in Week 3

Supergirl this Sunday drew 900,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, dipping for a second consecutive week to mark new series lows. Opening The CW’s night, Batwoman did 1.23 mil and a 0.3, holding steady in the demo while down 15 percent in audience.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Pending adjustment de to NFL overrun, God Friended Me (6.5 mil/0.6) is currently down 33 percent in the demo to match its series low, while NCIS: LA (6.3 mil/0.7) and Madam Secretary (4.5 mil/0.4) each dipped one tenth.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (18.8 mil/5.8) rebounded robustly from last week’s season lows to post its third-best fast nationals of the fall.

ABC | Kids Say the Darnedest Things (4.2 mil/0.6) slipped two tenths, while AFV (5 mil/0.7), Shark Tank (3.3 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (3.8 mil/0.6) were all steady.

FOX | The Simpsons (5.7 mil/2.1) and Bless the Harts (2.9 mil/1.1) were down from their previous NFL-boosted outings, while Bob’s Burgers (2.5 mil/1.1) was steady and Family Guy (2.6 mil/1.2) was up a tick.

