Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Debuts During Monday Night Football

Roughly two months ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s colossally anticipated arrival in theaters, the second (and final) trailer for Episode 9 made its debut Monday night during Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Disney announced the trailer’s imminent debut over the weekend on social media via a seconds-long clip featuring Rey, Finn, Chewbacca and Poe in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

As previously reported, TV vet Keri Russell (Felicity, The Americans) will appear in Rise of Skywalker as mysterious rogue operative Zorri Bliss, a new character whose face is hidden behind a helmet. Vanity Fair recently described Zorri as a member of “a vital third class of heroes and villains that populate the galaxy: the smugglers, scrappers, bounty hunters and scoundrels who make a living on the edges of a war.”

The final Rise of Skywalker trailer’s release coincides with what would have been late Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher’s 63rd birthday. Princess Leia’s portrayer died in 2016 at the age of 60, but her alter ego will nonetheless appear in Rise of Skywalker courtesy of previously unseen/unused footage.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Friday, Dec. 20.

