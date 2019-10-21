TVLine Items: Facts of Life Trio Reunite, David Anders Visits Roswell and More

RELATED STORIES Amy Schumer HBO Max Documentary to Chronicle Her Life on Tour Amidst 'Extraordinarily Difficult' Pregnancy

Three Eastland alumni have been reunited for a Lifetime holiday movie.

Airing Sunday, Dec, 1 (and “inspired by true events”), You Light Up My Christmas follows Emma (played by executive producer/The Facts of Life‘s Kim Fields) as she returns to her hometown built around her family’s Christmas light factory two weeks before Christmas. But upon her return, Emma discovers the lights have gone dim in the once-festive town (!!!), prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again.

Now, as revealed in a first photo (above), two of Fields’ Facts of Life costars, Lisa Whelchel and Mindy Cohn, will also appear in the made-for-TV movie.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….

* David Anders (iZombie, Alias) is heading to Roswell, New Mexico, where he willguest-star as a “bespoke bookmaker, banjo player and bovine enthusiast” who offers Alex and Maria some assistance when their car breaks down. Showrunner Carina Adly Mackenzie told TVGuide.com, “[David] and I were particularly excited to join forces on this particular episode, which takes a fun turn from sci-fi to horror as an homage to our mutual friend and hero Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries).”

* Alia Shawkat (Transparent) has boarded FX’s The Old Man pilot in the role of Angela, a rising star at the FBI who is a protégé to Deputy Director Harold Harper (played John Lithgow). Assigned to the pursuit of fugitive Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), Angela is swept into a world of buried secrets and hidden agendas that will put her relationship with Harper to the test.

* Rosie Perez has joined HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant as Megan, the “perfectionist flight team lead” who works alongside Kaley Cuoco’s title character, Cassie, Deadline reports. She joins a cast that also includes Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac) and Colin Woodell (The Originals).

* HBO Max has ordered to series The Ho’s [sic], a docuseries that follows the “opulent, over-the-top” and Crazy Rich Asians-like life of Vietnamese immigrant/banker Binh Ho and his family.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?