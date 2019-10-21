Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas to Get Movie Adaptation, With Music by Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie

RELATED STORIES The Moodys: Fox's Christmas Miniseries Reveals First Photo, Sets Premiere Date

Emmet Otter’s jug band is reuniting on the big screen: A movie adaptation of the classic Jim Henson holiday special Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas is in the works from Flight of the Conchords alum Bret McKenzie, according to our sister site Variety.

McKenzie will write the script and pen new songs for the film, which is based on the Canadian TV special that debuted in the U.S. in 1978 on HBO. (The project is still being shopped around to distributors.) He’s best known for playing one half of the Flight of the Conchords alongside Jemaine Clement on the 2007-09 HBO musical comedy, but McKenzie also penned songs for 2011’s The Muppets and 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted, winning an Oscar for the original song “Man or Muppet.”

Narrated by Kermit the Frog and featuring live-action puppet work, the original Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas follows young otter Emmet and his widowed mother as they scrape out a meager living doing odd jobs. Both Emmet and his mom enter a local talent contest in hopes of winning money to buy Christmas presents for each other, with Emmet forming a jug band with his pals. The special featured original music from Paul Williams, who also penned songs for The Muppet Movie and The Muppet Christmas Carol.