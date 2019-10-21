Arrow Sneak Peek: Laurel Blames Oliver for the Loss of Her Earth-Two Home

RELATED STORIES Supergirl Star on That Surprise Guest, What's Next for Alex and Kelly

Supergirl Star on That Surprise Guest, What's Next for Alex and Kelly Batwoman Recap: 'I Am Not Batman -- But Maybe I'm Better'

The Arrow season premiere’s warm-ish, borderline-fuzzy moment between Oliver and Earth-Two’s Laurel may be a thing of the past, from the looks of this sneak peek from Episode 2 of the CW series’ farewell run.

In the open minutes of “Welcome to Hong Kong” (airing Tuesday at 9/8c), Oliver (played by Stephen Amell) receives confirmation from The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) that all of Earth-Two has in fact been “erased from existence,” as suggested by the shocking final moments of the premiere.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rodgers) refuses to believe that Earth-Two is no more, and quickly sets out to return home to help any survivors. Press play above to see how that pans out — and how Laurel then lashes out at Oliver for his role in the heartbreaking calamity.

As the (very strong, action-packed) episode then unfolds, Oliver, Diggle and Tatsu (returning guest star Rila Fukushima) seek out an important person within The Monitor’s plan, while in the 2040 storyline, Connor has a heart to heart with his brother JJ, the stone-cold leader of the Deathstroke gang.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.