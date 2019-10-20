The Flash Season 6: Meet Nash Wells, 'A Man of Adventure'... With a Secret

RELATED STORIES Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on The Flash, Arrow, Batwoman and More

This Tuesday on The Flash (The CW, 8/7c), three weeks into Season 6, viewers will be introduced to Tom Cavanagh’s latest character when Harrison “Nash” Wells pretty literally swings into action.

“He’s my favorite since Harrison Wells, the Reverse-Flash of Season 1, because he’s cool. He’s suave…. This is a man of adventure,” says showrunner Eric Wallace. “This is a man who can kind of get in a fight and hold his own, and we haven’t seen a Wells like that.”

The latest Wells will at first land on the Central City Citizen’s radar, instantly sparking Iris’ curiosity and leading her and Cisco to track down the doppelganger of Harrison, Harry, H.R. and Sherloque.

Despite Nash’s Indiana Jones-like aura, “there’s this completely unexpected side to him, which I will not spoil, that’s just wonderful,” Wallace teases. “He has a secret that will be slowly dripped out in Graphic Novel #1” — aka the stretch of episodes leading up to the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event — “but which will really mess with his mind, literally — that’s a spoiler, right there — in Graphic Novel #2 (the back half of Season 6).”

The nature of Nash’s secret will “lead him to an emotional place that a similar kind of story to one of the other Wellses… but it takes it in a opposite direction,” says Wallace. Season 3, which foretold a future in which Savitar kills Iris, “asked, ‘How do we face death?’ And what’s different from Season 3 is we do the opposite.”

So while longtime Flash fans may remark, “‘Wait a minute — that’s kind of like the other Wells,’ I don’t think it’s going to end the same way,” Wallace previews. “It’s a very kind of emotional story, and we’re very excited.”

As is the man behind the rollicking roster of Wellses.

“I know Tom’s excited about it, and he looks good in this new kind of ‘costume,'” Wallace shares. “So he’s having a good time, and I’m loving it. I’m laughing as I write it, which is great.”

