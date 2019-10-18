Riverdale Photos: Archie Puts on a Cape for a Super Halloween Episode

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… Archie Andrews! (And he’s even more squeaky-clean than Superman.)

We’ve got a sneak peek at Riverdale‘s first-ever Halloween episode (airing Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8/7c on The CW), and Archie and his new pal Mad Dog — sorry, Munroe — are getting into the spooky spirit by dressing up as superheroes. (For all you Archie Comics nerds: Archie is dressed as Pureheart the Powerful, Archie’s superhero alter ego, and Munroe is dressed as The Shield, a patriotic superhero from the comics… who actually pre-dates Captain America!)

We also get a glimpse of Cheryl covered in vines as Batman villain Poison Ivy and Toni dressed as the troublemaking Harley Quinn, playing a game of Ouija with Nana Rose. (The old lady didn’t have to dress up. She’s always on brand for Halloween.) Plus, we get our first look at Claws alum Juan Riedinger as Dodger, a new arrival who already looks like he’d rather trick Archie than treat him. According to the official episode description, “Archie’s plan to create a safe space for the town’s kids gets derailed when some unwanted visitors crash their Halloween party.”

Elsewhere in the episode: “When ominous videotapes begin appearing on doorsteps across Riverdale, widespread fear quickly returns to the town,” and “at Stonewall Prep, Jughead learns about a series of mysterious disappearances that have occurred to former students at the school.” Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to get a first look at Riverdale‘s Halloween episode, and then hit the comments below to share your thoughts.