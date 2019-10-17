Clueless Reboot in the Works at CBS TV Studios — But Where's Cher Horowitz?

RELATED STORIES Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot, Starring Jared Padalecki, Headed to The CW



Will television’s reboot-and-revival craze ever slow down? As if.

A TV series inspired by the 1995 teen flick Clueless is in the works at CBS TV Studios, according to our sister site Deadline.

The hour-long project will center on Dionne Davenport, the best friend of Cher Horowitz who was played by Stacey Dash in the film. In this potential series — described as “Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video” — Cher has disappeared, and Dionne goes from lifelong right-hand woman to high school queen bee. But how does she deal with the pressures of being the most popular girl in school, while also solving the mystery of what happened to her friend?

Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Man With a Plan) will pen the Clueless script, while Corinne Brinkerhoff (Jane the Virgin, The Good Wife) and Robert Lawrence (who produced the original Clueless film) will executive-produce.

There’s currently no network attached to the potential reboot, though The CW and multiple streaming services are reportedly interested in the project. And this won’t be the only time Clueless has come to the small screen: The film first became a TV series in 1996 and ran for three seasons on ABC and UPN. Dash returned as Dionne for that version, though Rachel Blanchard (You Me Her) took over the role of Cher from Alicia Silverstone.

