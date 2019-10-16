Uber's Bumpy Origin Story Eyed as Showtime Limited Series

RELATED STORIES The Affair Recap: Noah Gets #MeToo'd

This should be a trip: Showtime is developing a limited series about the early days of Uber, with Billions showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien on board to write and exec-produce.

Based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, the project “will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.” Much of the action will be centered on Travis Kalanick, Uber’s “hard-charging CEO” who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup.

“The story of Uber is rich in plot twists, one-of-a-kind personalities and important implications for corporate America,” said Jana Winograde, Showtime’s co-president of entertainment. “It is a case study of ingenuity and insanity, and there are no writers better suited than Brian and David to explore this business and the people who drive it, literally and metaphorically.”