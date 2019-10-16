Riverdale Sneak Peek: Meet the Tough New School Principal, Mr. Honey

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Boss Talks Fred's 'Heroic Death,' Shannen Doherty's Surprise Role, Season 4's 'Melancholy Feel'

School is back in session on Riverdale — and there’s a new guy in charge.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), which sees Archie, Veronica, Betty and Jughead scrambling to get to school in time after sleeping in. But they get caught sneaking through the hallways by Riverdale High’s new principal Mr. Honey, played by Dawson’s Creek alum Kerr Smith.

Mr. Honey explains that he’s replacing Principal Weatherbee — who fell under the spell of Edgar Evernever and The Farm last season — and he makes it very clear he’s not one to mess with. “Things are going to be different around here,” he sniffs. “We’ll have order… discipline… consequences.” (To be fair, just reducing the death toll at Riverdale High would be a reasonable goal.)

Later in tonight’s episode, Cheryl has her own clash with Mr. Honey and his strict authoritarian ways. But we also know that just about every adult in the town of Riverdale turns out to be sinister in some way. (Except Fred, RIP.) So what’s Mr. Honey’s deal, exactly? Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at tonight’s Riverdale, and then hit the comments below to share your early theories.