Grease: Rydell High Musical Spinoff Series Ordered at HBO Max

Grease is the word over at HBO Max: The streaming service has handed a series order to Grease: Rydell High, a musical spinoff of the iconic movie, TVLine has learned.

“Inspired by” the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Grease: Rydell High will also be set in the 1950s, when “the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds still rule the school,” and will feature “some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet.”

The musical numbers will include hit songs from the time period along with original compositions, all as it explores “the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today’s musical lovers” (according to the official synopsis).

“This is high school and life in small-town USA told on the scale of a big rock ‘n’ roll musical,” HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “It’s Grease 2.0 but with the same spirit, energy and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs.”

Is a Grease spinoff the one that you want? Check out the full poster below, and then hit the comments and share your thoughts on the news.