Dash & Lily: Netflix Orders Holiday Rom-Com Series Based on YA Books

Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares is getting the TV treatment. The young-adult novels, written by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, will serve as the inspiration for Netflix’s holiday-themed series Dash & Lily, TVLine has learned. Production on the first season, which will feature eight 30-minute episodes, has already begun in New York City.

Per the series’ official description, “a whirlwind holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected.”

Austin Abrams (Euphoria) stars as Dash, “an only child born and raised in New York City. He is a smart and cynical teenager whose maturity, wisdom and sophistication are advanced for his age. Barely tolerating the forced merriment of the holidays, he’d prefer to be alone watching depressing foreign films. Dash can be quite charming, despite his sour feelings on the holiday season.”

Midori Francis (The Birch) also stars as Lily, a “smart and hopeful New York City teen with a stubborn optimism and youthful energy. Despite her bubbly and passionate demeanor, she possesses a raw and honest vulnerability. The holidays are her favorite time of year, and this holiday season, Lily is looking for love.”

Additional series regulars include Dante Brown (Lethal Weapon) as Dash’s adventurous best friend Boomer, and Troy Iwata (New Amsterdam) as Lily’s “romantic, impulsive” older brother Langston. They’re joined by a slate of recurring cast members, including Keana Marie (Huge in France) as Dash’s ex-girlfriend Sofia, James Saito (Altered Carbon) as Lily’s overprotective grandfather Arthur, and Jodi Long (Sullivan & Son) as Lily’s “eccentric, theatrical” great aunt Mrs. Basil E.

Joe Tracz (A Series of Unfortunate Events) will serve as writer and showrunner, executive-producing alongside Shawn Levy and Josh Barry (for 21 Laps), Nick Jonas (for Image 32) and Brad Silberling, who will direct the first two episodes. Additional directors include Fred Savage (Modern Family) and Pamela Romanowsky (Riverdale). Book authors Cohn and Levithan are co-executive producers.

Dash & Lily will premiere sometime in 2020. Will you be binging? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the new series below.