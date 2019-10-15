Ratings: Bluff City Law Dips Again

NBC’s Bluff City Law this week drew 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down for a second straight episode to mark Monday’s lowest-rated Big 4 program.

Perhaps of note (?), Manifest last fall posted a 1.5 rating in Week 4 — or, 79 percent retention out of The Voice, whereas Bluff City Law is delivering just 36 percent.

Opening NBC’s Monday, The Voice (7.9 mil/1.4) was down a tick week-to-week yet tied 9-1-1 for the nightly demo win.

Elsewhere….

FOX | 9-1-1 (6.4 mil/1.4) slipped 12 and 18 percent to its lowest numbers of the young season, while Prodigal Son (3.6 mil/0.8) dipped for a second straight week.

THE CW | All American (730K/0.2) and Black Lightning (634K/0.2) each dipped from their season openers.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to any NFL bumps, Dancing With the Stars (7.3 mil/1.1) is currently up three tenths and The Good Doctor (6.6 mil/1.0) is up one tenth.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.8), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.9 mil/0.7), All Rise (5 mil/0.6) and Bull (5.7 mil/0.6) all dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

