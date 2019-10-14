The Hustler: Craig Ferguson-Hosted 'Mystery' Game Show Snags ABC Order

RELATED STORIES Mandy Moore's Early Music Career to Inspire '90s Popstar Drama at ABC

‘Fun and Games’-crazed ABC is expanding its XL quiz show slate with a new series that will have viewers playing detective.

The network on Monday placed a series order for The Hustler, a half-hour series hosted by Craig Ferguson that stealthily supplies one contestant with all the correct answers before the camera roll. Full logline below:

Each episode of The Hustler will follow five contestants as they collaborate to answer a series of trivia questions, with the goal of building a collective prize pot that increases with each correct answer. The catch? One of the five contestants, the Hustler, already knows the answers but must keep their identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize. Throughout each episode, two contestants are anonymously eliminated by the Hustler, leaving three remaining contestants — the Hustler and two others, who must collectively decide who they think the Hustler is. If they are right, they share the prize pot. If the two contestants are wrong, the Hustler goes home with the full cash reward.

Production on The Hustler commences later this fall ahead of an expected 2020 premiere date.

“It’s rare and exciting to have a mystery-based game show that employs viewers and contestants to tap into their sleuth skills,” said Rob Mills, ABC’s SVP of Alternative Series, in a statement. “This fun, new format is the perfect addition to our dynamic game show lineup, and Craig’s unmatched wit and humor make him the ideal host. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back to ABC.”