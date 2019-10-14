Little Mermaid Live!: Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals What Disney's Musical Event Will Actually Look Like

The Little Mermaid Live! is setting out to prove that it really is better down where it’s wetter. Take it from… the cast.

During Monday’s Dancing With the Stars — the competition’s annual Disney Night, naturally — ABC offered a behind-the-scenes look at The Little Mermaid Live!, revealing how different elements like puppets and aerialists will be incorporated into the live broadcast.

Per ABC’s description, The Little Mermaid Live! is a “never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken.”

Airing on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8/7c, the main event stars Auliʻi Cravalho (Rise) as Ariel, Queen Latifah (Star) as Ursula, recording artist Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos (Fuller House) as Chef Louis and Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) as Prince Eric. Additionally, Amber Riley (Glee) will serve as the night’s emcee. You can click here for a closer look at the cast.

