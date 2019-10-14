Limetown Premiere Video: Jessica Biel's Investigation Hits Too Close to Home

RELATED STORIES Limetown: Jessica Biel Investigates a Vanishing Act in Chilling First Trailer

For Lia Haddock, the bizarre events that went down in Limetown are very much a family matter.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the Facebook Watch drama, which launches Wednesday, Oct. 16. Based on the fictional podcast of the same name, Limetown stars Jessica Biel as Lia, an American Public Radio journalist who attempts to find out what happened in the show’s titular town.

Years ago, more than 300 people suddenly vanished from Limetown, a neuroscience research community in Tennessee. Through a series of radio reports, Lia tries to unravel the mystery of the disappearances — but as seen in the clip below, this isn’t just any project for Lia. Her uncle, played by Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci, is among the missing, and Lia’s personal connection to the Limetown puzzle seems to be taking its own toll on her. (And she isn’t coping well, if the video’s final seconds are any indication.)

“Without knowing what our loved ones sacrificed of themselves,” Lia wonders, “how much are we willing to sacrifice for the truth?”

Limetown will kick off with its first two episodes (dropping at 3 pm ET), followed by weekly installments. Check out our exclusive premiere sneak peek below, then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching the show?