Jason Sudeikis to Reprise Ted Lasso Character in Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis is bringing his whistle and playbook to Apple TV+: The SNL alum will star as his football coach character Ted Lasso in a new comedy series for the streamer.

The comedy, titled Ted Lasso, has earned a straight-to-series order from Apple, with Sudeikis as the title character, an American football coach who finds himself hired to manage an English soccer team, despite having zero soccer coaching experience. (The character originated in a series of promotional videos for NBC Sports that debuted in 2013.) Sudeikis will co-write the pilot with Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town), with both also serving as executive producers.

This marks Sudeikis’ first starring TV role since he left the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2013. Since then, he’s appeared on The Last Man on Earth (alongside SNL castmate Will Forte) and voiced the main character on the short-lived Fox animation/live-action hybrid Son of Zorn.

Ted Lasso is just the latest addition to a growing slate of original series at Apple TV+ — which launches next month at a price of $4.99 per month — including the Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon drama The Morning Show and the Joel Kinnaman-led space drama For All Mankind. (Check out the gallery on the right for an early look at Apple TV+’s full programming slate.)