TVLine Items: God Finds Stepdad, Euphoria Star to This Is Us and More

Cara’s family tree is expanding on God Friended Me: Tom Everett Scott (I’m Sorry, Southland) will guest-star on the CBS drama as the young journalist’s stepfather, Paul Levine, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Miles will meet his girlfriend’s stepdad for the first time after learning Paul is his newest Friend suggestion in the second season’s ninth episode. Viewers, of course, will recall that Cara’s mother (played by Dear Evan Hansen‘s Rachel Bay Jones) got remarried and had a daughter after leaving Cara’s father (Alias vet Michael Vartan).

Episode 9 will also feature guest star William Sadler (Power, Roswell) as Reverend Elias, a leader within the Episcopal Church with whom Arthur finds himself at odds.

God Friended Me airs Sundays on CBS.

* This Is Us has cast Austin Abrams (Euphoria‘s Ethan) as a romantic interest for Kate in the ’90s timeline, per The Hollywood Reporter. He makes his debut in this Tuesday’s episode.

* Starz has given a pilot order to Run the World, a half-hour comedy starring Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show) and Bresha Webb (Marlon) as best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for “world domination,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Amazon Prime’s Carnival Row has tapped Erik Oleson (Marvel’s Daredevil) to serve as showrunner for Season 2, replacing Marc Guggenheim, who will continue to consult, per Deadline.

