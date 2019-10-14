Ratings: Batwoman Slips in Week 2, CBS Sunday Dramas All Rise

RELATED STORIES Batwoman Cast Dishes: Who Has a Beef With Batman? Who Is Kate's Opposite? And Who Is the Goodest of the Good?

The CW’s Batwoman in Week 2 drew 1.46 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, down 21 and 40 percent from its premiere and matching the lowest demo number Supergirl did all of last season in the Sunday leadoff spot.

Supergirl herself (974K/0.3) slipped 23 and 25 percent, hitting and tying series lows.

Elsewhere on Sunday….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (12.5 mil/3.9) is down sharply from last week’s fast nationals.

CBS | God Friended Me (7 mil/0.9) was up two tenths, while NCIS: LA (6.4 mil/0.8) and Madam Secretary (4.6 mil/0.5) both ticked up one tenth.

ABC | AFV (5.1 mil/0.7) ticked up, Kids Say the Darnedest Things (4.8 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths from its premiere and Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.7) held steady. The Rookie (3.5 mil/0.6) dipped to a new audience low yet stabilized in the demo.

FOX | The Simpsons (2.1 mil/0.8), Bless the Harts (1.5 mil/0.6), Bob’s Burgers (1.7 mil/0.7) and Family Guy (1.8 mil/0.7) were all on par with their previous non-NFL boosted outings.

