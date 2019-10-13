Arrow Final Season Quiz: How Well Do You Remember the Pilot?

RELATED STORIES Stephen Amell Previews Arrow's Farewell Run

Stephen Amell Previews Arrow's Farewell Run 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover Photos

Now that The CW’s Arrow has its final, 10-episode season in its sights — and especially given the superfun, callbacks-filled format of the season opener (airing Tuesday, Oct. 15) — it’s a perfect time to see how well you remember the very first episode of the Arrowverse’s flagship series.

If you recently happened to squeeze in a rewatch of the Arrow pilot ahead of the farewell run, good for you. This quiz should be a piece cake. (Also, the Season 8 premiere will delight you with huge dollops of deja vu.) But if it’s been some time since you last saw the first episode, there may be a trick/trap or two in the multiple-choice questions ahead.

Arrow kicks off its short swan song this Tuesday at 9/8c, picking up not long after the events of the May finale, in which the Monitor interrupted Oliver and Felicity’s mild-mannered, rural life with wee Mia to collect on the debt Oliver owes, in the name of saving Barry Allen/The Flash and Kara Danvers/Supergirl from the upcoming Crisis. Announced cameos for the season opener include Susannah Thompson as Moira, Colin Donnell as Tommy Merlyn and John Barrowman as Malcolm Merlyn.

Want scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.