The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Alpha Starts to Unmask Beta and… Ack!

This week’s episode of The Walking Dead reveals not only how the Whisperers’ leader and her right-hand man became close, it reveals what happened when Alpha attempted to get a little too close to Beta. Spoiler alert: It did not go well.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the flashback-filled “We Are the End of the World” (Sunday at 9/8c on AMC), the future power couple try on post-apocalyptic handles to replace their actual names, and bond over walker guts and the way they allow their wearers to stroll among the zombified. As Alpha puts it, “There are only two kinds of people left in this world — the ones brave enough to walk with the dead… and everybody else.”

But then Alpha pushes her luck by reaching out to remove Beta’s ski mask in order to get a gander at something we’ve all been curious about: his face. As regular viewers know, although Samantha Morton’s Alpha often takes off her walker-skin mask, Ryan Hurst’s Beta has yet to be seen without his. So… what has Alpha’s henchman been hiding all this time?

To find out if we find out, press PLAY on the video above. Then answer this question in the comments: Where do you rank the Whisperers in the pantheon of TWD antagonists? Higher or lower than the Saviors? The Termians?