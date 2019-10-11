The Stand: Katherine McNamara, Eion Bailey Join CBS All Access Event Series

RELATED STORIES Arrow Spinoff Is in the Works, Starring Katie Cassidy and Katherine McNamara

Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara and Once Upon a Time alum Eion Bailey are among the latest additions to CBS All Access’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand.

Hamish Linklater (The New Adventures of Old Christine, Legion) has also boarded the 10-episode event series. They join previously announced cast members James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Alexander Skarsgård and Whoopi Goldberg.

First published in 1978, The Stand presented King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (played by Goldberg) and a handful of survivors, whose worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg aka the Dark Man (Skarsgård).

Of the new castings, TVLine has learned that McNamara will play Julie Lawry, a small-town girl with a wild side who has a run-in with Lloyd (Nat Wolff) in Las Vegas, while Bailey will play Teddy Weizak, a superflu survivor and member of the body crew, alongside Harold (Teague), in Boulder, Colo.

Lastly, Linklater will play Dr. Ellis, a military colonel and infectious disease specialist who dreams of being the hero who stops the superflu.

Production is currently underway in Vancouver.

King will write the last chapter of the CBS All Access event series, providing a new coda that didn’t exist in the original novel.