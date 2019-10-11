High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Offering Free Tryout on TV in Advance of Premiere on Disney+

Disney+ is hoping to get your head in the game with a special sneak peek of its upcoming series — and, yes, this is the actual title — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Ahead of its Nov. 12 premiere on the streaming service, the first episode of HSM:TM:TS will air on ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform on Friday, Nov. 8 (8/7c), giving non-subscribers a chance to sample it for themselves.

Presented as a mockumentary, the scripted musical comedy series follows a group of students attending the actual school where Disney Channel filmed the High School Musical trilogy. When their drama teacher discovers that the school has never actually staged a performance of the musical, she’s “shocked, inspired and triggered,” and immediately holds auditions. Watch the trailer below:

The series stars Joshua Bassett (Stuck in the Middle), Olivia Rodrigo (Bizaardvark), Kate Reinders (Ugly Betty), Sofia Wylie (Andi Mack), Matt Cornett (Life in Pieces), Dara Reneé (Disney Channel’s Freaky Friday: The Musical), Julia Lester (Mom), Frankie A. Rodriguez (Modern Family), Larry Saperstein (The First Wives Club) and Mark St. Cyr (Chicago P.D.).

When Disney+ launches on Tuesday, Nov. 12 (for U.S. subscribers, then rolled out to the rest of the world over two years), the service’s ad-free content will cost $6.99/month (or $69.99/year).

Hit PLAY on the video above for a new behind-the-scenes look at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.