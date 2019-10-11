'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Group Photo Reveals First Look at Two Characters

Capping drips and drabs on the BTS photo front (in which two or a few actors posed together), an especially super group shot has surfaced from the Arrrowverse‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

Though its origin has yet to be confirmed, the on-set photo — taken aboard Legends of Tomorrow‘s Waverider — features 11 cast members representing Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends and new invitee, Black Lightning. It also offers a first look at two new characters, Pariah and Ryan Choi.

Specifically, going counter-clockwise from the bottom left, you have LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Tom Cavanagh as Pariah, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Brandon Routh as Kingdom Come Superman, David Ramsey as John Diggle, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Hartley Sawyer as The Elongated Man, Osric Chau (Supernatural) as Ryan Choi, and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman.

Pariah, in DC Comics lore, was a scientist whose experiments led to the malevolent Anti-Monitor learning of Earth’s existence, while Ryan Choi is fated to become a new version of The Atom (currently the alter ego of Legends‘ Ray Palmer).

Harbinger, as previously reported, is an assistant of sorts to the benevolent Monitor — and at this time it is unclear her connection to Arrow‘s own Lyla Michaels.

Previewing the Arrowverse’s take on “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace told TVLine, “When you see who’s playing some of the major characters… there is a reason why Tom Cavanagh is Pariah. It’s not coincidence, and you need to watch this season of The Flash to understand that.

“Same thing with the person who ends up being Harbinger,” Wallace continued. “It will make so much sense to you, you will go, ‘How did I not see that coming?’” — seeing as Harbinger was established as Lyla’s ARGUS code name back in Arrow Season 1.

“We are trying to pay off as many things as possible,” Wallace said. “We’re trying to honor some things we hope people will notice and enjoy.”