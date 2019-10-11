TVLine Items: Black Monday Adds Psych Vet, Raven Gets Bold and More

Dulé Hill has lined up another post-Suits gig: The actor will recur during Season 2 of the Showtime comedy Black Monday, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Psych veteran — who will also star in the upcoming movie sequel Psych 2: Lassie Come Home for streamer Peacock — will play Marcus Wainwright III, president of the African American Scholarship Fund, in the 1980s Wall Street series.

Additionally, June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) has been cast in the recurring role of Corky Harris, the wife of the ultra-conservative Congressman Harris (guest star Tuc Watkins).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Raven-Symoné will during Season 4 of The Bold Type as a successful beauty influencer who is part of Scarlet‘s anti-cultural appropriation photo spread, E! Online reports.

* Chicago Fire has tapped Andy Allo (Black Lightning, The Game) to recur as Lt. Wendy Seager, a young and ambitious Office of Fire Investigation officer who crosses paths with Severide, TVLine has learned exclusively.

* HBO has greenlit the event series Maniac Cop, based on the late ’80s/early ’90s cult film franchise, per Deadline. In the L.A.-set story, a killer in uniform has uncaged mayhem upon the streets, causing social disorder as a city wrestles with the mystery of the exterminator in blue and whether he is mere mortal or a supernatural force. Nicolas Winding Refn (Too Old to Die Young) and John Hyams (Universal Soldier: Regeneration) are behind the adaptation.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?