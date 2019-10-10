ABC's Little Mermaid Live! Adds Glee Alum Amber Riley as Emcee

Amber Riley is going under the sea to join ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!… and fingers fins crossed she’ll be singing, too.

The Glee veteran has signed on to serve as emcee of the Alphabet network’s upcoming live presentation of the animated Disney classic, TVLine has learned. Riley “will present the Daughters of Triton with a special performance for King Triton and his subjects,” according to the network.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original animated film, The Little Mermaid Live! will combine footage from the film with live musical performances from an all-star cast. Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Rise) will star as Ariel, with Queen Latifah as Ursula, musician Shaggy as Sebastian, Riverdale‘s Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and John Stamos as Chef Louis.

Riley is best known for playing high school vocalist Mercedes Jones on the Fox hit Glee, remaining with the show until its 2015 series finale. She also won the mirrorball trophy in Season 17 of Dancing With the Stars, along with her pro partner Derek Hough. Her other TV credits include The Wiz Live! and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8/7c on ABC — hit the comments below and tell us: Will you be watching?