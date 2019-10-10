Matt Lauer Rape Accuser Brooke Nevils Calls 1,400-Word Denial a 'Case Study in Victim Blaming'

RELATED STORIES Matt Lauer Says Rape Allegation Is 'Categorically False,' Details His Consensual Affair With Accuser

The former NBC News staffer who accused Matt Lauer of rape has issued a response to his 1,400-word denial.

In Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill, Brooke Nevils — who in 2014 was in Sochi to assist Meredith Vieira as the former Today anchor contributed to Olympics coverage — details a hotel room encounter, following many drinks, during which she alleges Lauer forced anal sex upon her. Nevils went on to claim that once back in the States, she, out of fear for what the veteran newsman might do to her career if rebuffed, had sexual encounters with Lauer.

On Wednesday, Lauer said Nevils’ allegation of assault “is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense.” The Sochi encounter, he said, was in fact “mutual and completely consensual.” In response, Nevils gave the following statement to NBC News:

There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence. His open letter was a case study in victim blaming… I am not afraid of him now, regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would (and now has) tried to use against me.

After Nevils’ account was publicized, NBC News issued a statement, which read: “Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague.”