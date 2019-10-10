The Prom: Kerry Washington Joins Cast of Ryan Murphy's Netflix Musical

RELATED STORIES The Prom: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande and More Join the Cast of Ryan Murphy's Netflix Movie

Kerry Washington is in the market for a frilly dress and a corsage: The Scandal veteran has joined the all-star cast of the Netflix movie musical The Prom, produced by Ryan Murphy, according to our sister site Deadline.

Based on the Broadway musical, The Prom centers on four-down-and-out Broadway actors who head to Indiana to help a gay teen whose prom was cancelled when she tried to bring her girlfriend as her date. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden and Andrew Rannells will star as the four actors; Washington’s role has not yet been revealed.

The show’s Broadway producers Bill Damaschke and Dori Bernstein, director Casey Nicholaw, songwriter Matthew Sklar and book writers Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin will join Murphy for the Netflix production.

Washington is set to star alongside Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere, which is set to debut next year. She is best remembered, though, for starring as crisis management expert Olivia Pope on the ABC drama Scandal, earning two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nod for the role. Her other TV roles include Confirmation, Psych and Boston Legal.

