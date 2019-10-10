Holly Hunter to Play Sally Yates in CBS Studios' James Comey Limited Series

RELATED STORIES Brendan Gleeson Cast as President Donald Trump in James Comey Limited Series at CBS Studios

Holly Hunter is on the right side of the law: The Oscar winner will play former acting attorney general Sally Yates in CBS Studios’ upcoming limited series about former FBI director James Comey, TVLine has learned.

The untitled project is based on Comey’s bestselling memoir A Higher Loyalty, which details his stint at FBI director, from overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation to looking into possible ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, as well as Comey’s eventual firing by President Trump. Yates was also fired days into the Trump administration after clashing with the President over his proposed Muslim travel ban.

Hunter joins a cast that includes Emmy winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom, Godless) as Comey, Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes) as President Trump, Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as acting FBI director Andrew McCabe and Jennifer Ehle (A Gifted Man) as Comey’s wife Patrice. The four-episode limited series is expected to air on either Showtime or CBS All Access, or both.

Best known for her film work like Broadcast News, Raising Arizona and The Piano, Hunter also starred in the TNT crime drama Saving Grace from 2007 to 2010, along with roles on Sundance’s Top of the Lake and HBO’s Here and Now. She currently appears as media executive Rhea Jarrell on Season 2 of HBO’s Succession.