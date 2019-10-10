Black Lightning Adds Wayne Brady as WWII Supersoldier 'Gravedigger'

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Riverdale Returns Steady, SEAL Team Ties Low, Stumptown Dips

Wayne Brady will be looking to make a deal with the metahumans of Freeland, in a recurring role on The CW’s Black Lightning.

TVLine has learned that the game show host and Emmy-winning Whose Line Is It Anyway? improv artist is set to play the DC Comics character of Tyson “Gravedigger” Sykes, who will first air in early 2020.

Black Lightning just this week kicked off Season 3, now airing Mondays at 9/8c.

“Gravedigger” is described as a World War II-era member of the U.S. military who became a “supersoldier” after a secret experiment gifted him with enhanced strength, agility, tactical genius and hand-to-hand combat expertise. After the war, Sykes defected to the country of Markovia rather than return to a segregated America.

Sykes’ aim to create a sovereign land for metahumans within Markovia will set him on a collision course with both the ASA and Black Lightning (played by Cress Williams).

Brady’s previous TV acting credits include Colony, How I Met Your Mother, Psych and Everybody Hates Chris.

