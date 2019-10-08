This Is Us: Timothy Omundson Previews Big TV Comeback Two Years After 'Stroke Almost Killed Me'

This Is Us fans are just hours away from getting an answer to one of the series’ newest unsolved mysteries: Who the heck is Timothy Omundson playing?
Amid the veil of secrecy surrounding the Psych vet’s Season 4 recurring stint, Omundson took to social media on Tuesday and offered nary a clue about his character. Instead, the acting vet — who suffered a stroke in April 2017 — talked up the momentous nature of the job itself.
“Kind of a big day for me,” Omundson declared on Twitter. “Just over [two] years ago, a stroke almost killed me. Tonight, I’m returning to primetime network television thanks to [series creator] Dan Fogelman and the great people [at] This Is Us. Hope you’ll turn in.”
kind of a big day for me Just over 2 years ago, a stroke almost killed me. Tonight, I’m returning to Prime Time Network Television Thanks to @Dan_Fogelman and the great people @NBCThisisUs hope you’ll turn in. #suckitstroke #Tim2.0
— Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) October 8, 2019
Omundson’s This Is Us gig is the first phase of a two-tier comeback for the actor. He also recently reprised his role as Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton “Lassie” Lassiter in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, which is slated to premiere on NBCU’s Peacock streaming service in 2020. Omundson’s stroke recovery precluded him from participating in the first Psych movie on USA Network.