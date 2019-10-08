This Is Us: Timothy Omundson Previews Big TV Comeback Two Years After 'Stroke Almost Killed Me'

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Adds 10 New Cast Members in Season 4 — But Who Are They Playing?

This Is Us fans are just hours away from getting an answer to one of the series’ newest unsolved mysteries: Who the heck is Timothy Omundson playing?

Amid the veil of secrecy surrounding the Psych vet’s Season 4 recurring stint, Omundson took to social media on Tuesday and offered nary a clue about his character. Instead, the acting vet — who suffered a stroke in April 2017 — talked up the momentous nature of the job itself.

“Kind of a big day for me,” Omundson declared on Twitter. “Just over [two] years ago, a stroke almost killed me. Tonight, I’m returning to primetime network television thanks to [series creator] Dan Fogelman and the great people [at] This Is Us. Hope you’ll turn in.”

kind of a big day for me Just over 2 years ago, a stroke almost killed me. Tonight, I’m returning to Prime Time Network Television Thanks to @Dan_Fogelman and the great people @NBCThisisUs hope you’ll turn in. #suckitstroke #Tim2.0 — Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) October 8, 2019

Omundson’s This Is Us gig is the first phase of a two-tier comeback for the actor. He also recently reprised his role as Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton “Lassie” Lassiter in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, which is slated to premiere on NBCU’s Peacock streaming service in 2020. Omundson’s stroke recovery precluded him from participating in the first Psych movie on USA Network.