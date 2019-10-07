The Voice Adds Nick Jonas as Coach

RELATED STORIES Adam Levine Addresses The Voice Exit: 'I Don't Miss How Much I Had to Work'

A Jonas brother is about to take a seat in one of The Voice‘s spinning red chairs: Nick Jonas is joining the NBC singing competition as a coach for Season 18, airing this spring, TVLine has learned.

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” Jonas said in a statement. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Jonas joins a coach roster that already includes Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton for the spring 2020 run. The current season of The Voice — with Clarkson, Legend, Shelton and Gwen Stefani occupying the coaches’ chairs — airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Best known as one-third of global pop superstars the Jonas Brothers — who just scored another number-one album with Happiness Begins — Nick Jonas also enjoyed solo success with a self-titled album and the radio hit “Jealous.” Plus, Nick has made acting appearances on the small screen on Scream Queens and Kingdom.

The Voice fans, make your voice heard: What do you think about adding a Jonas brother to the coaches’ roster? Hit the comments below and tell us if you’d turn your chair for Nick.