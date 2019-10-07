The Conners Sneak Peek: Watch Dan 'Rescue' Katey Sagal's Louise

Katey Sagal‘s barmaid Louise returns to The Conners this week and wastes no time reminding widower Dan that she is single and more than ready to mingle.

In the above clip from Tuesday’s episode (8/7c, ABC), Dan walks into Casa Bonita and spots a tipsy patron flirting somewhat aggressively with a wholly disinterested Louise. In an effort to rescue Louise from the lewd barfly, Dan amusingly labels her a walking STD. And his cheeky gambit works; the declaration sends the smarmy boozehound running for the exit.

“You could’ve pretended that you were my boyfriend,” Louise playfully mutters to Dan, “and not that I have some sort of infestation.”

As we previously reported, Sagal will appear in at least 10 of Season 2’s 19 episodes, a clear sign that the show is setting the stage for a Dan-Louise romance. But the Married With Children vet maintains that Louise is not looking to replace Roseanne in Dan’s heart.

“I don’t think you can replace Roseanne,” Sagal tells TVLine. “[But] widowers continuing on with their lives — romantically or [otherwise] — is a real thing.”

For his part, showrunner Bruce Helford previously told TVLine that the show is treading lightly with regard to Dan’s first post-Roseanne relationship. “[Louise] wants romance [and] she is not giving up,” he acknowledged. “But Dan is still having difficulty. He’s struggling with whether he’d be betraying [Roseanne] if he does move toward someone else. And can he ever find that feeling with anybody else?”

Check out the exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode above and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Are you ready to see Dan find life after love with Louise?