TV Shows Ending in 2020: Empire, Schitt's Creek, Supernatural, Power, Lucifer, S.H.I.E.L.D. and 24 Others

There are still a dozen weeks left in 2019, but we’ve already started to mourn the many TV series that are departing in the new year. (We don’t anticipate leaving the denial stage of grief anytime soon.)

In the last two weeks alone, Netflix has announced final seasons for GLOW, BoJack Horseman and Dear White People — and those are just a small fraction of the shows that will wrap up in 2020. To help you keep track of the upcoming swan songs, we’ve compiled the handy attached gallery, which includes an up-to-date list of the broadcast, cable and streaming series that will soon say goodbye. TV Shows Ending in 2020

Speaking of Netflix, the streamer has five other series (aside from the aforementioned trio) that will wrap up in 2020, including the teen drama 13 Reasons Why and the Ashton Kutcher comedy The Ranch. But the major broadcast networks will also bid farewell to their fair share of shows, including long-running staples like Supernatural, Criminal Minds and Modern Family.

We’ll keep updating this list as more 2020 finales are announced, so be sure to bookmark this page. In the meantime, though, scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see which shows will end in 2020, then drop a comment with the titles you’ll miss the most.