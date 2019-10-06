Comedian Rip Taylor Dead at 84

Comedian Rip Taylor, whose myriad TV credits include dozens of appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Mike Douglas Show, died on Sunday at the age of 84.

Taylor was the self-proclaimed “King of Confetti.” He was known for dousing his audience with colorful streamers at all of his performances.

He racked up over 2,000 (!) small-screen credits over a career that spanned six decades. Guest spots included Brotherly Love, George Lopez, Life With Bonnie, The Monkees, The Naked Truth, Santa Barbara, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Will & Grace.

Taylor also had a lengthy voiceover resume, which boasted episodes (and various TV-movies) of such iconic properties as The Addams Family, DuckTales, The Flintstones, Garfield, The Jetsons, Popeye and Scooby Doo.

Over the years, his brand of over-the-top, self-deprecating humor made him a favorite on the talk- and game-show circuits. He appeared on The Gong Show, Hollywood Squares, The Joey Bishop Show, Match Game, The Merv Griffin Show and Password. He also hosted The $1.98 Beauty Show, a parody of beauty pageants where the winner received a bouquet of rotten vegetables.

On the big screen, Taylor was seen in the first three Jackass movies, as well as Wayne’s World 2.

Taylor’s passing was first confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been disclosed.