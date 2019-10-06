Little Mermaid Live! Promo Reveals First Look at Ariel, Ursula and More

RELATED STORIES Grand Hotel Cancellation: EP Weighs In on Fatal Finale Cliffhanger, Says He's 'Hopeful' Season 2 Could Still Happen

Disney fans got their feet wet on Sunday when ABC aired the first promo for The Little Mermaid Live!, the highly anticipated TV event starring Auli’i Cravalho (Rise) in the title role.

This special production also stars Queen Latifah (Star) as Ursula, recording artist Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) as Prince Eric and John Stamos (Fuller House) as Chef Louis.

Per its official description, The Little Mermaid Live! is a “never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken. Howard Ashman’s iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation Glenn Slater will contribute to the star-studded spectacular as well. Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on Pink’s The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.”

The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8/7c. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the highly anticipated event, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?