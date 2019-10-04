Ratings: Evil, The Unicorn, Two Other Newbies Steady; Sunnyside Goes Lower

RELATED STORIES Premiere Week Ratings: Which New Shows Had the Best and Worst Starts?

CBS’ Evil this Thursday drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, holding steady in the demo in Week 2 while dropping just a handful of eyeballs.

On the CBS sitcom front, Young Sheldon (8.1 mil/1.0) dipped, while The Unicorn (6 mil/0.8), Mom (6.4 mil/0.8) and Carol’s Second Laugh (5.7 mil/0.7) all held steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6 mil/1.3) dipped from its premiere to match its demo low and deliver its second-smallest audience ever. A Million Little Things (4.8 mil/0.9) and HTGAWM (2.7 mil/0.5) were each down a tenth, with the latter matching its demo low.

NBC | Superstore (2.8 mil/0.8), Perfect Harmony (2.1 mil/0.5) and SVU (3.3 mil/0.7) were all steady in the demo, while The Good Place (2.2 mil/0.6) and Sunnyside (1.3 mil/0.3) each dipped a tenth.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (12.4 mil/3.9) matched last week’s fast nationals.

