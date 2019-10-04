TVLine Items: Disney Parks' Secrets, Harley Quinn Premiere Date and More

RELATED STORIES Doom Patrol's Rita Warns Cliff About Jane's Bridezilla Alter in Deleted Scene

Doom Patrol's Rita Warns Cliff About Jane's Bridezilla Alter in Deleted Scene Summer TV Winners & Losers: How Did HBO, Tom Kirkman, Big Brother, LoVe Fans, Stranger Things and Others Fare?

The Disney+ streaming service has announced a series order for Behind the Attraction, which promises to reveal “the wild, amazing stories behind the most beloved attractions and destinations from Disney parks and resorts around the world.”

Hailing from movie star Dwayne Johnson’s production company, Behind the Attraction will offer an exclusive glimpse “behind the curtain” of some of Disney’s most popular attractions by speaking directly with Disney’s Imagineers and other creative minds involved in bringing them to life. The Nacelle Company, which explores the backstories of popular toys in The Toys That Made Us, is co-producing the series.

The Disney+ streaming service launches Nov. 12.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….

* A Quiet Place daughter Millicent Simmonds has joined the Freeform pilot Close Up, which revolves around a high school student in Centreville, N.J., who is on a mission to expose the truth about her seemingly normal hometown. Per Deadline, Millicent — who is deaf and will communicate in ASL — will play Jen, who plays a pivotal role in the central mystery.

Popular on TVLine

* The animated, made-for-adults series Harley Quinn, featuring the voice of The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco, will premiere Friday, Nov. 29 on DC Universe.

* Apple TV+’s psychological thriller Servant, from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, will debut Thursday, Nov. 28. Watch a new teaser: