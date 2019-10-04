Batwoman Adds Vampire Diaries Alum Sebastian Roché and Rachel Maddow

RELATED STORIES Batwoman Baddies First Looks: Revenge Fave Gabriel Mann Is Hush, Rachel Matthews Cast as Magpie

Sebastian Roché is carving out a new role for himself on The CW: The Vampire Diaries and Originals veteran is joining the cast of Batwoman in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Roché will play Dr. Campbell, a plastic surgeon and philanthropist who is well-known and respected in Gotham City. Orange Is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose stars as the titular superhero, aka Kate Kane, who takes to the streets to fight crime as a vigilante.

Along with playing Mikael on The Vampire Diaries and later The Originals, Roché has had notable roles on Supernatural, Fringe, Criminal Minds, Once Upon a Time, The Young Pope and The Man in the High Castle, along with a long run as Jerry Jacks on the ABC daytime soap General Hospital.

He’s not the only recent addition to the Batwoman cast, either: MSNBC host Rachel Maddow will provide the voice of Vesper Fairchild, a radio and TV personality from the comics, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Maddow is not expected to appear on-screen in the role, however.

Batwoman — the latest entry in The CW’s Arrowverse franchise of superhero shows — debuts this Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c, followed by the Season 5 premiere of Supergirl at 9 pm.