Sesame Street to Move to HBO Max Next Spring, Will Still Air Later on PBS

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Well, that answer is changing — again.

New episodes of the beloved kids’ TV show are moving from HBO to HBO Max starting next spring, TVLine has learned. The deal is part of a wide-ranging partnership between the upcoming streaming service and Sesame Workshop that includes five 35-episode seasons of Sesame Street, new spinoffs and specials and access to “a broad collection” of episodes from Sesame Street‘s 50-year history.

But if you’re a parent who’s not thrilled at the thought of signing up for yet another streaming service, don’t worry: New episodes of Sesame Street will continue to air on PBS Kids, several months after they debut on HBO Max. (Episodes that now debut on HBO typically air on PBS nine months later.)

“The scope of our partnership with Sesame Workshop is unprecedented,” HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly said in a statement. “The beloved Sesame Street characters and these incredible new shows will be ambassadors for our service and the cornerstone of HBO Max’s extensive kids’ offering.”

Among the new Sesame Street spinoffs and specials coming to HBO Max: late-night talk show parody The Not Too Late Show With Elmo; a new cartoon, Mecha Builders, that imagines Sesame Street characters as heroes in robot-animation style; and The Monster at the End of This Show, an animated adaptation of the beloved children’s book The Monster at the End of This Book.

HBO Max is set to launch next year, and will be the exclusive streaming home for library hits like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, with original programming that includes a Gossip Girl continuation and a female-led spinoff of the sci-fi classic Dune.

Parents, will you pony up to get HBO Max and new episodes of Sesame Street? Or will you just wait to catch them for free on PBS? Drop your thoughts on the move in a comment below.